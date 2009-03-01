Ad
euobserver
"I love Mr Barroso (l) very much," Mr Sarkozy (r) said (Photo: © European Community, 2008)

Sarkozy: No new commission president before Irish Lisbon re-run

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The next president of the European Commission should not be appointed before Ireland's re-vote on the Lisbon treaty, French president Nicolas Sarkozy said on Sunday (1 March), while reiterating his support for current commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso.

"As regards the different candidacies, as you know, we are subject to the decision of our Irish friends on the ratification of the Lisbon treaty ...Depending on that, we will ask ourselves questions," Mr Sarkozy told journalists follow...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
"I love Mr Barroso (l) very much," Mr Sarkozy (r) said (Photo: © European Community, 2008)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections