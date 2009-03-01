Sarkozy: No new commission president before Irish Lisbon re-run

The next president of the European Commission should not be appointed before Ireland's re-vote on the Lisbon treaty, French president Nicolas Sarkozy said on Sunday (1 March), while reiterating his support for current commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso.

"As regards the different candidacies, as you know, we are subject to the decision of our Irish friends on the ratification of the Lisbon treaty ...Depending on that, we will ask ourselves questions," Mr Sarkozy told journalists follow...