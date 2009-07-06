Ad
Mr Buzek - the former prime minister has spent the past five years on the industry committee (Photo: EPP-ED)

EU parliament job set aside for eastern Europe

by Andrew Rettman,

Italian centre-right MEP Mario Mauro has dropped his bid to become EU parliament president, leaving the path clear for Polish conservative deputy Jerzy Buzek to take up the post.

Mr Mauro made the announcement on Sunday (5 July) following a congress of the centre-right EPP faction in Athens. The move is designed to avoid "unnecessary and damaging divisions" in the group, he said.

The EPP will formally nominate Mr Buzek as its candidate on 7 July.

His appointment has to be ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Mr Buzek - the former prime minister has spent the past five years on the industry committee (Photo: EPP-ED)

Author Bio

