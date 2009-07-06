EU parliament job set aside for eastern Europe

Italian centre-right MEP Mario Mauro has dropped his bid to become EU parliament president, leaving the path clear for Polish conservative deputy Jerzy Buzek to take up the post.

Mr Mauro made the announcement on Sunday (5 July) following a congress of the centre-right EPP faction in Athens. The move is designed to avoid "unnecessary and damaging divisions" in the group, he said.

The EPP will formally nominate Mr Buzek as its candidate on 7 July.

His appointment has to be ...