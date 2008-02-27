Ad
"There is no Mediterranean Union," says Mr Jouyet (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

France says it has no preferred EU president candidate

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Paris is not officially supporting anybody for the post of EU president, French EU affairs minister Jean-Pierre Jouyet has said, while describing France's ideal candidate for the top job.

"Any choice now would be premature […] We will see when the time comes, and not before the end of the year," Mr Jouyet said during a debate organised by Brussels-based think-tank The Centre on Tuesday (26 February).

Nonetheless, France would like the person occupying this post to be "a personalit...

