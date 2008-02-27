France says it has no preferred EU president candidate

Paris is not officially supporting anybody for the post of EU president, French EU affairs minister Jean-Pierre Jouyet has said, while describing France's ideal candidate for the top job.

"Any choice now would be premature […] We will see when the time comes, and not before the end of the year," Mr Jouyet said during a debate organised by Brussels-based think-tank The Centre on Tuesday (26 February).

Nonetheless, France would like the person occupying this post to be "a personalit...