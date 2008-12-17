EU cuts funding to Balkan press corps in Brussels

Television coverage of European Union news in the western Balkan countries is being threatened after the European Commission cut the aid to their Brussels-based correspondents in mid-November, journalists from the region have said.
Until now, Brussels has regularly supplied technical aid to TV correspondents from EU candidate or accession states in the form of cameras, editing suites and satellite transmission of their material – in order to help them cover EU-related issues.
Long...
