Sarkozy cancels Sweden visit over Turkey

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has cancelled a visit to Sweden scheduled for next Tuesday (2 June) in order to avoid a clash on the question of Turkey's EU membership just days before the European elections and a month before Stockholm takes over the EU's rotating presidency.

Officially, Mr Sarkozy's office said the trip was cancelled "for agenda reasons."

But the French president, who is an outspoken opponent of Turkey's entry to the European Union, did not want to highlight th...