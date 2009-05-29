Ad
euobserver
"We should avoid halting EU enlargement," said Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Sarkozy cancels Sweden visit over Turkey

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has cancelled a visit to Sweden scheduled for next Tuesday (2 June) in order to avoid a clash on the question of Turkey's EU membership just days before the European elections and a month before Stockholm takes over the EU's rotating presidency.

Officially, Mr Sarkozy's office said the trip was cancelled "for agenda reasons."

But the French president, who is an outspoken opponent of Turkey's entry to the European Union, did not want to highlight th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
"We should avoid halting EU enlargement," said Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections