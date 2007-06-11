Belgium votes for new leader

Belgium will get a new prime minister after the conservatives – led by the Christian Democrats – defeated the socialist-liberal coalition in a move that will see the end of Guy Verhofstadt's eight-year term in office.

Yves Leterme looks set to be the next prime minister of Belgium after his Flemish Christian Democrats CD&V and New Flemish Alliance N-VA emerged as the largest political formation with 29.6 percent of the vote cast on Sunday (10 June).

Mr Leterme - born of Walloon an...