Centre-right wins most EP seats, but anti-establishment parties score well

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) won the most European Parliament seats, results on Tuesday (28 May - 14:08 CEST) showed, but across Europe mainstream parties lost out to anti-establishment parties, with the biggest upset in France.

European Parliament projections gave the EPP 214 of the 751 seats, followed by the centre-left on 191 and the Liberals on 64.

The Greens were on 52, the far-left on 45, the anti-federalist ECR on 46, the eurosceptic EFD on 38, non-attach...