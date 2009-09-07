Ad
The Bosphorus: Turkey's geography is one of the arguments raised by some against EU membership. (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU and Turkey in 'vicious circle,' experts say

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

European leaders must treat Turkey as any other EU candidate and stop suggesting alternatives to full membership, while Ankara for its part needs to re-engage in a democratic reform process, a panel of European experts has recommended.

The EU's relationship with Turkey has turned into a 'vicious circle', with growing distrust on both sides, the Independent Commission on Turkey, a panel of experts chaired by Nobel Peace Prize winner Martti Ahtisaari warns in a report issued Monday (7 Sep...

