Italy set for EU vote amid fears of Grillo breakthrough

Protest party leader Beppe Grillo has won the street battle in Italy’s campaign for the European elections, filling Rome’s San Giovanni square for his closing rally on Friday night with a number of supporters that his rivals could only dream about.

It remains to be seen whether his Five Star Movement (M5S) will snatch the biggest prize of all as polls open Sunday: beating the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to the top spot.

“This time we are not ...