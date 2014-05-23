Vote for Schulz to ensure a German commission president, says ad

While EU commission president candidates position themselves above the domestic fray – European candidates for a European job – their political parties at home can be much more pragmatic.

Germany's SPD party, political home to commission president candidate Martin Schulz, on Friday ran a quarter page ad in national papers saying that only a vote for the SPD will ensure that a German gets the top post.

"Only if you vote for Martin Schulz and the SPD can a German become president of...