Ad
euobserver
"Only if you vote for Martin Schulz and the SPD can a German become president of the European Commission," says the quarter page ad on page seven in the Bild newspaper (Photo: EUobserver)

Vote for Schulz to ensure a German commission president, says ad

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

While EU commission president candidates position themselves above the domestic fray – European candidates for a European job – their political parties at home can be much more pragmatic.

Germany's SPD party, political home to commission president candidate Martin Schulz, on Friday ran a quarter page ad in national papers saying that only a vote for the SPD will ensure that a German gets the top post.

"Only if you vote for Martin Schulz and the SPD can a German become president of...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Merkel: Voters elect next commission chief 'in principle'
"Only if you vote for Martin Schulz and the SPD can a German become president of the European Commission," says the quarter page ad on page seven in the Bild newspaper (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections