Ad
euobserver
'We've arrived at the final act of Berlusconism' La Repubblica said (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Berlusconi heads to G20 amid mutiny at home

EU Political
by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

Silvio Berlusconi’s position as prime minister of Italy is increasingly uncertain as he travels to Cannes this morning to present the G20 summit with a package of anti-crisis measures, agreed to after a gruelling day of emergency meetings and a growing mutiny at home.

“We’ve arrived at the final act of Berlusconism,” reads today’s editorial in Italian daily newspaper La Repubblica. Its headline: “The government hangs by a string.”

Mr Berlusconi had wanted to issue a decree coverin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Italy: Euro crisis meeting could strain coalition
'We've arrived at the final act of Berlusconism' La Repubblica said (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections