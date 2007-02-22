Ad
After nine months as Italy's Prime Minister, Romano Prodi steps down (Photo: EUobserver)

Prodi steps down over foreign policy dispute

by Lucia Kubosova,

Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi has handed in his resignation after senators from the ruling coalition parties voted down his plans to expand a US airbase in northern Italy and keep Italian troops with NATO forces in Afghanistan.

The country's president Georgio Napolitano is scheduled on Thursday (22 February) to hold a round of crisis talks with political leaders and decide whether to call new elections or ask Mr Prodi to stay in power.

The Italian centre-left leader indicate...

