Non-euro finance ministers discuss approach to crisis

Finance ministers from the 10 EU countries outside the eurozone gathered on Monday night for an "informal dinner" in Brussels, while their euro counterparts met elsewhere, highlighting the rifts between the euro 'ins' and 'outs'.

Diplomats from the participating countries downplayed the symbolic importance of this "co-ordination meeting", instigated by Czech minister Miroslav Kalousek and the second such meeting of this kind since eurozone decision-making became more formalised in the w...