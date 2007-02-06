Strasbourg for EU summits

The sound of a thousand trunks rattling over cobblestones must signal the start of another European Parliament session for Strasbourg locals, but over four months on from the One Seat campaign achieving its one millionth signature, we seem no closer to ending the monthly trip to Alsace.

Launched by Cecilia Malmström in May 2006, One Seat campaigned for the European Parliament to sit only in Brussels, and achieved its target by September. It proved so stirring that it was even responsibl...