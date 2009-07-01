Ad
euobserver
The taxation chapter was opened on the last day of the Czech EU presidency (Photo: Council of the EU)

Turkey takes small step forward in EU membership talks

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Turkey took another small step in its slow EU membership negotiations on Tuesday (30 June) by getting the green light to open discussions in a new policy area.

"We have opened chapter 16 on taxation, an important chapter and a significant one on Turkey's path towards the European Union," Czech foreign minister Jan Kohout, for whose country it was the last day at the helm of the EU, said at a press conference in Brussels.

"This proves the EU's enlargement policy is on track," he ad...

EU Political
EU Political
euobserver

