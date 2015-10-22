Centre-right leaders close ranks on migration

At its congress in Madrid on Wednesday and Thursday (October 21-22) , the centre-right European Popular Party (EPP) demonstrated a united front and reached a synthesis of antagonistic positions over the migrant crisis.

"Together", translated into several languages, was the motto everywhere to be seen in the huge Palacio Municipal de Congresos, and EPP leaders gathered for the final group photo to the sound of Sister Sledge's "We are family".

The party's unity was also highlighted ...