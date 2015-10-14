EU states breaking pledges on migration

Member states are lagging behind on political promises to mitigate Europe's biggest refugee crisis in recent history.

In late September, EU leaders said they would shore up funding for humanitarian aid and trust funds as well as send in more national experts for EU agencies working in Italy and Greece.

But only a handful have so far delivered on helping to match the European Commission’s budget plans on migration and help Frontex, the EU’s border agency, and EASO, the EU’s asylum...