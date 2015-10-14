Ad
euobserver
Syrian children in Amman (Jordan) (Photo: UNHCR/O.Laban-Mattei)

EU states breaking pledges on migration

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Member states are lagging behind on political promises to mitigate Europe's biggest refugee crisis in recent history.

In late September, EU leaders said they would shore up funding for humanitarian aid and trust funds as well as send in more national experts for EU agencies working in Italy and Greece.

But only a handful have so far delivered on helping to match the European Commission’s budget plans on migration and help Frontex, the EU’s border agency, and EASO, the EU’s asylum...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Tusk: 'Easy access' to EU is main lure for migrants
Syrian children in Amman (Jordan) (Photo: UNHCR/O.Laban-Mattei)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections