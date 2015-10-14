Poland: Election talk on migrant 'protozoas' gets ugly

The man who could be Poland’s next PM has said refugees could bring “cholera” and “parasites” to Europe, prompting accusations of “Nazi”-type rhetoric.
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland’s former leader and the head of the right-wing Law and Justice party, made the controversial remarks at a rally in Makow Mazowiecki, a town north of Warsaw, on Monday (12 October).
“We have to find out if information about some kind of [EU] deal to bring 100,000 Muslims to Poland is true”, he said, Polis...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
