Poland: Election talk on migrant 'protozoas' gets ugly

The man who could be Poland’s next PM has said refugees could bring “cholera” and “parasites” to Europe, prompting accusations of “Nazi”-type rhetoric.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland’s former leader and the head of the right-wing Law and Justice party, made the controversial remarks at a rally in Makow Mazowiecki, a town north of Warsaw, on Monday (12 October).

“We have to find out if information about some kind of [EU] deal to bring 100,000 Muslims to Poland is true”, he said, Polis...