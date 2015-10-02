Taiwan could face EU fish ban

Taiwanese fish products could face an import ban in Europe after the European Commission issued a yellow card on Thursday (1 October) over illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU).

Taiwan, as well as the Comoros, which also received a yellow card, have now six months to commit to regulate their fishing industry.

"The decision to issue a yellow card to Taiwan is based on serious shortcomings in the fisheries legal framework, a system of sanctions that does not deter IUU f...