Ad
euobserver
OECD Europe countries added 21 gigawatt of renewable power capacity in 2014 (Photo: Nuon/Jorrit Lousberg)

Green electricity growth stalling in Europe

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Growth of renewable electricity in Europe in the next five years could be almost 30 percent higher if market and policy conditions improve, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Friday (2 October) in a report.

The IEA expects power generation from renewable sources – like wind, solar, and bioenergy – to increase by almost 25 percent between 2014 and 2020, it said in its annual Medium-Term Renewable Energy Market Report.

But the agency added that “policy uncertainty” in countr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Wanted: Dutch backyards to build wind turbines
EU to reach renewables goal, no thanks to France and UK
Solar association fears China investigation will raise prices
OECD Europe countries added 21 gigawatt of renewable power capacity in 2014 (Photo: Nuon/Jorrit Lousberg)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections