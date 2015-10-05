Pacific trade deal puts spotlight on EU-US talks

Twelve Pacific countries including G7 members the US, Japan, and Canada signed a free-trade agreement Monday (5 October) that could have major implications for world trade and EU trade talks with the US.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which was negotiated for five years and concluded after an intensive last round of talks, will cover about 40 percent of the world economy.

The deal was finalised in Atlanta after the US and Australia agreed how long bio-tech companies can ke...