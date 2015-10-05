Ad
euobserver
The deal covers 40 percent of the world economy (Photo: dawvon)

Pacific trade deal puts spotlight on EU-US talks

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Twelve Pacific countries including G7 members the US, Japan, and Canada signed a free-trade agreement Monday (5 October) that could have major implications for world trade and EU trade talks with the US. 

The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which was negotiated for five years and concluded after an intensive last round of talks, will cover about 40 percent of the world economy.

The deal was finalised in Atlanta after the US and Australia agreed how long bio-tech companies can ke...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Related articles

French minister: 'TTIP talks are not transparent'
EU proposes new trade court with US
The deal covers 40 percent of the world economy (Photo: dawvon)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections