Europe is not a 'threat' Barroso tells UK

European commission president Jose Manuel Barroso has told UK politicians they have nothing to fear from Europe and they should back the new Reform Treaty.

Speaking at the Liberal Democrat annual conference on Monday evening (17 September), Mr Barroso acknowledged the difficulty of the debate on Europe in what is seen as one of the EU's most sceptical member states.

"Giving a speech on Europe in Britain is like turning up for a 100 metres athletics final, looking up and realising ...