EU Parliament: Strasbourg, or the climate?

"In a carbon-neutrality pathway, it is evident that the European Parliament needs to consider operation in one site," a recent report of the parliament's Environmental Management Unit (EMAS) warns.
The EU Parliament is headquartered in the French city of Strasbourg, but it has also offices in Luxembourg as well as Brussels - which results not only in extra costs...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.