The barometer found that the poorest families continue to be punished by petty bribe demands (Photo: EUobserver)

Europeans see corruption in private sector as economic crisis hits

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Europeans distrust the private sector and perceive the anti-corruption drive by government to be inefficient, while in the new member states bribery is particularly hitting the poor, a corruption survey released by Transparency International shows.

"These results show a public sobered by a financial crisis precipitated by weak regulations and a lack of corporate accountability," said Huguette Labelle, head of the anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International, when releasing the 'G...

