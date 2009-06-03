Europeans see corruption in private sector as economic crisis hits

Europeans distrust the private sector and perceive the anti-corruption drive by government to be inefficient, while in the new member states bribery is particularly hitting the poor, a corruption survey released by Transparency International shows.
"These results show a public sobered by a financial crisis precipitated by weak regulations and a lack of corporate accountability," said Huguette Labelle, head of the anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International, when releasing the 'G...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here