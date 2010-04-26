Austrians give landslide to Social Democrat president

Austria's incumbent Social Democrat president, Heinz Fischer, won a second six-year term in office on Sunday, with 79 percent of the vote.

But a far-right candidate, Barbara Rosenkranz, known for opposition to the country's Holocaust denial laws that had dominated election news, in the end captured only 15 percent.

While still high, the vote for the woman described by opponents as the ‘Reich Mother' for her extreme views and ten children with antiquated Germanic names, is conside...