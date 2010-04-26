Ad
euobserver
Ms Rosenkranz on the campaign trail (Photo: Michael Thurm)

Austrians give landslide to Social Democrat president

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips,

Austria's incumbent Social Democrat president, Heinz Fischer, won a second six-year term in office on Sunday, with 79 percent of the vote.

But a far-right candidate, Barbara Rosenkranz, known for opposition to the country's Holocaust denial laws that had dominated election news, in the end captured only 15 percent.

While still high, the vote for the woman described by opponents as the ‘Reich Mother' for her extreme views and ten children with antiquated Germanic names, is conside...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Ms Rosenkranz on the campaign trail (Photo: Michael Thurm)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections