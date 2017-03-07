Ad
euobserver
Jeroen Dijsselbloem (l) has been president of the Eurogroup since 2013 and Klaus Regling (r) is the current and first managing director of the European Stability Mechanism. (Photo: Council of the EU)

NGO calls for more accountable euro bailout fund

by Jean Comte, Brussels,

The €80 billion bailout fund for the euro area should become more accountable and transparent, according to Transparency International (TI).

In a report published on Monday (6 March), the NGO said that the European Stability Mechanism, (ESM) "performs well on financial auditing and integrity, but falls short on accountability".

As a remedy, it "should be integrated ...

