NGO calls for more accountable euro bailout fund

The €80 billion bailout fund for the euro area should become more accountable and transparent, according to Transparency International (TI).
In a report published on Monday (6 March), the NGO said that the European Stability Mechanism, (ESM) "performs well on financial auditing and integrity, but falls short on accountability".
As a remedy, it "should be integrated ...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
