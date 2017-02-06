Ad
War damage in Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine, where fighting flared up last week (Photo: Evgeny Kaplin)

Ukraine, Libya and Dieselgate on EU agenda This WEEK

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Ukraine and Libya will be in focus when EU foreign affairs ministers meet on Monday (6 February).

The fighting in eastern Ukraine escalated last week, in what many fear was a Kremlin test to see how the new US president would react.

Donald Trump vowed on Saturday to work with both Kiev and Moscow to restore peace "along the border", even though fighting is taking place deep inside eastern Ukraine.

Uncertainty over future US policy will weigh on the EU ministers' discussion...

