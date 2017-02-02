When Trump makes America small, Europe must stand tall

Donald Trump is certain he is going to make his country great again - by turning its back to the world, by building walls and by saying no to foreign people, goods and services. But it won't work.

Trump’s nativism is bad for the US. It will lower the living standards of the average working American by making products more expensive, cutting off supply chains and reducing specialisation and competition. It is devastating not only to the United States but to all of us.

When the US ...