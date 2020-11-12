Ad
euobserver
The new proposal would allow the commission to declare an EU-wide public health emergency to activate quickly the bloc's emergency response mechanisms (Photo: General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations Romania)

EU seeks more health powers after dubious Covid-19 response

EU Political
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (11 November) put forward a set of proposals to strengthen coordination at EU level in cross-border health crisis.

The move comes after the first outbreaks of Covid-19 triggered competition among member states on crucial medical equipment and export bans on medicines.

"We have to ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU Commission's Covid-19 expert offers bleak outlook
Slovakia: second weekend of nationwide Covid-19 testing
Hungary plans gay adoption ban, amid second corona wave
EU seeks new deal for '90% effective' Covid-19 vaccine
The new proposal would allow the commission to declare an EU-wide public health emergency to activate quickly the bloc's emergency response mechanisms (Photo: General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations Romania)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections