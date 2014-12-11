Ad
Some cuts might cause controversy: ditching a packaging waste bill because there is 'no foreseeable agreement' (Photo: epsos.de)

EU's 2015 to-do list: Tax, economic integration, GMOs

by Honor Mahony and Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Commission intends to combat tax evasion, deepen economic integration, review its legislation on GMOs, and set up a mandatory lobbyist register, according to its draft legislative programme for 2015.

Next year's to-do list, seen by EUobserver, contains 23 measures covering the economy, migration, climate, and industry.

In at the top are proposals designed to boost the EU economy, including commission president Jean-Claude Juncker's flagship European Fund for Strategic...

