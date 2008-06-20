Yes voters in Irish referendum found No side more convincing, survey finds

A survey of Irish voters has shown that even amongst those who voted Yes in last week's referendum on the Lisbon Treaty, the No side was considered to be more convincing.

Some 57 percent of people who voted Yes still found the No campaign the more persuasive of the two sides, according to a flash Eurobarometer survey conducted on behalf of the European Commission.

Only 29 percent of Yes voters found the Yes campaign convincing.

Overall, a large majority of voters on both ...