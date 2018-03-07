The populists may have won, but Italy won't leave the euro

The outcome of the Italian elections is a test for the EU, but one it will likely survive.
In Sunday's vote, populist parties saw significant gains, while the Democratic Party held firm only in its traditional Tuscan strongholds.
Eurosceptic tabloids across Europe will herald the result as evidence of the single currency's imminent demise.
Indeed, a government including the anti-establishment Five Star Movement or far-...
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
