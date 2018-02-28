Ad
euobserver
The Arctic Circle plans involves transporting Chinese cargo through Finland by rail (Photo: Koppa/Flickr)

Finland plans 'Arctic Corridor' linking China to Europe

EU & the World
Nordics
Green Economy
by Martin Breum, Oulu,

If it happens, it will be the shortest, most direct route for goods between Asia and Europe ever.

Spurred by China's massive Belt and Road Initiative, decision-makers in Finland and Norway are speeding up talks on a so-called Arctic Corridor.

Cargo ships from Asia will off-load in Kirkenes or elsewhere in northern Norway on the shores of the Arctic Ocean, saving thousands of nautical miles as compared to the route through the S...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldNordicsGreen Economy

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Norway defends new Arctic oil drilling
Estonia and Finland have best EU science teaching
China beats EU to Arctic Council membership
Back to the Future by Hyperloop
The Arctic Circle plans involves transporting Chinese cargo through Finland by rail (Photo: Koppa/Flickr)

Tags

EU & the WorldNordicsGreen Economy

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections