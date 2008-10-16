'Wise Men' group a gift to the eurosceptics

It is interesting to speculate where we might be if the global credit crunch had not been occupying the front pages pretty well continuously for the past two months.

In bulletin after bulletin, in newspaper after newspaper, the reports have been of wounded titans of the global economy crashing to earth in some sort of financial Valhalla - first in the United States and then in Europe and elsewhere, with, in Iceland, a new and especially dire chapter being added to the sagas.

Well,...