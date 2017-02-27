Ad
Muscat: The EU needs to "go ahead with multispeed Europe". (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

Maltese PM hails pope, calls for multispeed EU

by Eric Maurice, Valletta,

Pope Francis's "insight will be extremely important for Europe's future," said Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat on Monday (27 February), while criticising the EU's "lack of leadership".

"Pope Francis is the ultimate world leader who has the skills and vision to say things that transcend banalities," Muscat said in Valletta ahead of next month's Rome summit.

The Social-Democratic PM, whose country holds the current EU presidency, added that the Roman Catholic leader may "provi...

