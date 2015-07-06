Battle lines drawn for UK referendum

David Cameron may be no closer to setting a date, let alone agreeing new terms of the UK’s status in the European Union, but in the background, the engines of the campaign machines are starting up.

Cameron outlined his shopping list of reforms at June’s summit in Brussels. They include cutting the phrase “ever-closer Union” from the treaty; protecting the UK from decisions by the euro club; and curbing welfare for EU nationals who move to Britain.

Meanwhile, with his government’...