The Spanish FM (c) also spoke well of Russia on his own visit to Moscow (Photo: PresidenciaGVA)

Spain criticises Greece on Russia

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Spain has criticised Greece over Russia sanctions as the EU moves toward renewing economic restrictions.

The Spanish foreign minister, Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo, said in Barcelona on Thursday (9 April) that the Greek PM, Alexis Tsipras, was wrong to speak out against EU measures whe he visited Moscow earlier this week.

"I can't share the opinion of the Greek prime minister”, he said.

"The key condition to lift the sanctions is that Russia respects international law. Res...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

