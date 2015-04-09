Ad
euobserver
IMF meeting: Athens has €2.5 billion of other repayments this month and €3 billion in May (Photo: imf)

Greece repays IMF, but future funding in doubt

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Greece on Thursday repaid (9 April) €448 million to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), amid ongoing talks in the EU capital, Brussels, on proposed reforms and extra bailout funds.

The IMF installment is repayment of a loan from the first Greek bailout in 2010 and part of €3 billion of total loan and bond payments due this month.

Greece needs to pay a further €1 billion in May and fund €1.5 billion of civil servants’ salaries and pensions each month.

It suceeded in sel...

