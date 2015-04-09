Ad
Albanians in US celebrate Kosovo's declaration of independence in 2007 (Photo: angela_n)

EU says Albania comment on Kosovo unification 'not acceptable'

by Andrew Rettman and Ekrem Krasniqi, Brussels,

The EU foreign service has described Albanian remarks on Kosovo unification as “provocative” and “not acceptable”.

Maja Kocjiancic, the EU spokeswoman, told Balkans news agency dtt-net.com on Wednesday (8 April) that both Albania and Kosovo have “a clear European perspective” but must honour their “commitment to this goal … in full respect of EU principles and standards”.

“The commitments also include regional co-operation, reconciliation, and good neighbourly relations; any prov...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

