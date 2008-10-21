EU meeting highlights Serbia corruption

Serbia may gain EU candidate status in 2009 but must crack down on corporate corruption, enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn said at a Brussels event organised by Serb supermarket baron Miroslav Miskovic on Monday (20 October).
"I believe that, if conditions are met, [Serbia] could get candidate status next year," the commissioner said, "welcoming" Belgrade's decision last week to unilaterally implement the trade section of the EU's Stabilisation and Association Agreement (SAA).
T...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
