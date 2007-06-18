Poland keeps EU guessing on which twin to attend summit

With just three days to go to a tense summit on the future of the EU treaty, Poland has still not decided if prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczysnki or president Lech Kaczynski will go to Brussels, in a move that could indicate how hard Poland will fight for voting system reforms.

"In the end I might probably go, but we'll have to wait and see," president Lech Kaczynski told Polish press agency PAP, while visiting Azerbaijan on Monday (18 June). "The decision could be made at any moment or it...