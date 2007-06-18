Ad
Jaroslaw Kaczynski: seen as the tougher of the Polish twins (Photo: pis.org.pl)

Poland keeps EU guessing on which twin to attend summit

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

With just three days to go to a tense summit on the future of the EU treaty, Poland has still not decided if prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczysnki or president Lech Kaczynski will go to Brussels, in a move that could indicate how hard Poland will fight for voting system reforms.

"In the end I might probably go, but we'll have to wait and see," president Lech Kaczynski told Polish press agency PAP, while visiting Azerbaijan on Monday (18 June). "The decision could be made at any moment or it...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

