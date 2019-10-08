Ad
The 64-year old Pole was formerly a judge during the country's communist era (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Polish EU nominee gets through at second attempt

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland's pick for EU agriculture commissioner, Janusz Wojciechowski, won MEPs' approval after a second mini-hearing in Brussels on Tuesday (8 October).

He got through "unanimously", Ryszard Czarnecki, a fellow Polish MEP from Wojciechowski's PiS party, said.

"And doomsayers from the opposition [in Poland] had said we ought to look for another candidate!", Czarnecki also said on Twitter.

MEPs had called back the Polish nominee after complaining that his answers had been too...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

