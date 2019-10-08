Polish EU nominee gets through at second attempt

Poland's pick for EU agriculture commissioner, Janusz Wojciechowski, won MEPs' approval after a second mini-hearing in Brussels on Tuesday (8 October).

He got through "unanimously", Ryszard Czarnecki, a fellow Polish MEP from Wojciechowski's PiS party, said.

"And doomsayers from the opposition [in Poland] had said we ought to look for another candidate!", Czarnecki also said on Twitter.

MEPs had called back the Polish nominee after complaining that his answers had been too...