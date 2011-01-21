Green light for ex-commissioner's lover to join his new lobby firm

The European Commission has given the green light to Petra Erler, the companion and chief of staff to former industry commissioner Guenter Verheugen, to join him in his new lobbying outfit.

In 2007, Mr Verheugen came under fire for promoting Ms Erler, the lover of the then still-married commissioner, to the position of head of cabinet. Two months after leaving the employ of the EU executive, Mr Verheugen set up his own lobbying firm, calling it 'The European Experience' and brought his ...