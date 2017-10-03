Ad
Some critics say Austrian foreign minister Sebastian Kurz (pictured here on a visit to Moldova) has not so much reinvented the "New" People's Party - but stolen the clothes of the anti-immigrant Freedom Party.

Sebastian Kurz - Austria's young master of reinvention?

by Anton Pelinka, Brussels,

Less than two weeks before the elections for the Austrian parliament (Nationalrat, or National Council), a development first apparent in the spring of this year appears to be coming to fruition.

The conservative People's Party leads in all public opinion polls and can expect a plurality of votes and seats in the National Council.

Considering the party's recent decline, such an outcome would be a remarkable reversal of a nearly 40-year trend.

Since the 1980s, Austria's par...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

