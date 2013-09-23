Ad
Merkel back in the driving seat in Germany and in Europe (Photo: Bundesregierung/Kugler)

Merkel celebrates 'super result' in German vote

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

"We can all be happy tonight because we did great. This is a super result," a smiling Chancellor Angela Merkel told cheering supporters in Germany on Sunday (22 September) after the first exit polls came out in federal elections.

At one point, some pollsters indicated her Christian Democratic/Social Christian Union (CDU/CSU) may even get enough seats to govern alone.

But after a long night of counting, the official result out early on Monday morning shows that Merkel will need co...

