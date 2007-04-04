EU information ads break Irish media rules

Radio ads run by the European Commission in Ireland have been ruled in breach of Irish media law as they were "directed towards a political end," according to Dublin's independent body dealing with complaints on broadcasting content.
The Irish Broadcasting Complaints Commission (BCC) last weekend upheld a complaint by Patricia McKenna, a former Green member of the European Parliament, against the content of "Europe Direct" information advertisements organised by the European Commission....
