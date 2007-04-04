Ad
The ads carried a political message, which represents a breach of Irish broadcast advertising regulations (Photo: Irish Presidency)

EU information ads break Irish media rules

by Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

Radio ads run by the European Commission in Ireland have been ruled in breach of Irish media law as they were "directed towards a political end," according to Dublin's independent body dealing with complaints on broadcasting content.

The Irish Broadcasting Complaints Commission (BCC) last weekend upheld a complaint by Patricia McKenna, a former Green member of the European Parliament, against the content of "Europe Direct" information advertisements organised by the European Commission....

