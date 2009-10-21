Swedish EU presidency still hopes for fruitful summit

The Swedish EU presidency is still hoping to fix the line-up of the new college of commissioners and the shape of the bloc's future diplomatic service at next week's summit. But the plans hang on a Czech court decision on the Lisbon Treaty.

"We hope the Lisbon Treaty comes into force as soon as possible, so we can continue the work with appointing a new European Commission," Swedish minister for European affairs Cecilia Malmstrom told MEPs in Strasbourg on Wednesday (21 October).