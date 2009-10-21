Ad
euobserver
The Swedish presidency is hoping to make headway in dealing with the EU's institutional issues at the end of October (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Swedish EU presidency still hopes for fruitful summit

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The Swedish EU presidency is still hoping to fix the line-up of the new college of commissioners and the shape of the bloc's future diplomatic service at next week's summit. But the plans hang on a Czech court decision on the Lisbon Treaty.

"We hope the Lisbon Treaty comes into force as soon as possible, so we can continue the work with appointing a new European Commission," Swedish minister for European affairs Cecilia Malmstrom told MEPs in Strasbourg on Wednesday (21 October).

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The Swedish presidency is hoping to make headway in dealing with the EU's institutional issues at the end of October (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections