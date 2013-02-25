Tuberculosis - an old plague comes back stronger

Over the course of two weeks in 2011, Stefan Radut lost seven kilos in weight. He coughed constantly, was chronically tired and had difficulty sleeping. His girlfriend finally persuaded him to go to a doctor.

That's when he discovered he had tuberculosis (TB) - an illness he thought belonged to the history books.

“I didn’t know anything about this disease. I thought it was eradicated,” says Stefan

But there was a nastier surprise still to come. Stefan, a 24-year old univ...