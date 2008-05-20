Ad
MEPs say the commission should stick to its previous promises in this area (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs call for ban on all forms of discrimination

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

EU lawmakers have called on the European Commission to stick to an earlier promise in a forthcoming anti-discrimination bill and outlaw unfair treatment on all grounds, including concerning age and sexual orientation.

The Strasbourg assembly on Tuesday (20 May) adopted a report (with 362 votes in favour, 262 against and 56 abstentions) calling for a "horizontal" directive to combat any discrimination on grounds of sex, racial or ethnic origin, religion or belief, disability, age or sexu...

