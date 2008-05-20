MEPs call for ban on all forms of discrimination

EU lawmakers have called on the European Commission to stick to an earlier promise in a forthcoming anti-discrimination bill and outlaw unfair treatment on all grounds, including concerning age and sexual orientation.

