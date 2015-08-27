Ad
Greek PM Alexis Tsipras aims at absolute majority on 20 September. (Photo: European Left)

Tsipras launches risky election campaign

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras launched his election campaign with a TV interview on Wednesday (26 August), with president Prokopis Pavlopoulos expected to dissolve parliament on Friday and call a general election on 20 September.

Faced with deep divisions in his Syriza party, Tsipras defended his resignation and the bailout deal reached earlier this month.

"I feel comfortable giving people a reason to judge me for all those things I accomplished and those I didn’t,” he told...

EU Political

